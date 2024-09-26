Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Receives $182.41 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $182.41.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Chevron from $192.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chevron Trading Down 2.4 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 32,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after buying an additional 21,777 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 12.1% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 41,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Chevron by 75.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,724,000 after acquiring an additional 59,885 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 164,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $143.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. Chevron has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $171.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.50.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

