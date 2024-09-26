Critical Survey: Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW) and Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) and Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Western Alliance Bancorporation and Brunswick Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Alliance Bancorporation 0 2 13 0 2.87 Brunswick Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus price target of $87.40, indicating a potential upside of 3.81%. Given Western Alliance Bancorporation’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Western Alliance Bancorporation is more favorable than Brunswick Bancorp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Alliance Bancorporation 15.54% 13.98% 1.08% Brunswick Bancorp 20.13% N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Western Alliance Bancorporation and Brunswick Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

79.2% of Western Alliance Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Brunswick Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Western Alliance Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Western Alliance Bancorporation has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brunswick Bancorp has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Western Alliance Bancorporation and Brunswick Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Alliance Bancorporation $2.28 billion 4.06 $722.40 million $6.86 12.27 Brunswick Bancorp $16.41 million 2.75 $3.85 million $1.21 13.22

Western Alliance Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Brunswick Bancorp. Western Alliance Bancorporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brunswick Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Western Alliance Bancorporation beats Brunswick Bancorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services. It also provides commercial and industrial loan products, such as working capital lines of credit, loans to technology companies, inventory and accounts receivable lines, mortgage warehouse lines, equipment loans and leases, and other commercial loans; commercial real estate loans, which are secured by multi-family residential properties, professional offices, industrial facilities, retail centers, hotels, and other commercial properties; construction and land development loans for single family and multi-family residential projects, industrial/warehouse properties, office buildings, retail centers, medical office facilities, and residential lot developments; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides other financial services, such as internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment and presentment, funds transfer and other digital payment offerings, lock box services, courier, and cash management services. Further, the company holds certain investment securities, municipal and non-profit loans, and leases; invests primarily in low-income housing tax credits and small business investment corporations; and holds certain real estate loans and related securities. Western Alliance Bancorporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Brunswick Bancorp

Brunswick Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, checking, certificate of deposit accounts, business checking, equipment leasing, commercial mortgages, small business loans, construction loans, and merchant services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, NJ.

