Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Receives $977.35 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $977.35.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 425,000 shares of company stock worth $394,455,351. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Passive Capital Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at about $650,000. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 230.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,645,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 12.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 300,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,908,000 after purchasing an additional 33,525 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $924.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $894.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $840.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $516.57 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The company has a market cap of $879.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.23, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

