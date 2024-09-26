Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Receives $7.11 Average PT from Analysts

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.11.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Marqeta from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of Marqeta stock opened at $4.92 on Monday. Marqeta has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $7.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average is $5.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.78.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.87 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. The business’s revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Marqeta will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marqeta by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,435,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,621 shares in the last quarter. Visa Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter worth $68,197,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Marqeta by 5.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,438,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,759,000 after purchasing an additional 389,045 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Marqeta by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 7,418,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,223 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,878,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,998,000 after buying an additional 4,609,526 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

