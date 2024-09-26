Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) and Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Financial Contrast

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) and Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Aprea Therapeutics and Unicycive Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aprea Therapeutics -1,012.37% -56.38% -46.35% Unicycive Therapeutics N/A N/A -34.98%

Volatility and Risk

Aprea Therapeutics has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unicycive Therapeutics has a beta of 2.34, indicating that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

34.2% of Aprea Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.4% of Unicycive Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Aprea Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.1% of Unicycive Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Aprea Therapeutics and Unicycive Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aprea Therapeutics $580,000.00 26.87 -$14.29 million ($3.32) -0.86 Unicycive Therapeutics $680,000.00 23.30 -$30.54 million ($1.19) -0.35

Aprea Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Unicycive Therapeutics. Aprea Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unicycive Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Aprea Therapeutics and Unicycive Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aprea Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Unicycive Therapeutics 0 0 4 1 3.20

Aprea Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 440.07%. Unicycive Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $5.13, indicating a potential upside of 1,116.47%. Given Unicycive Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Unicycive Therapeutics is more favorable than Aprea Therapeutics.

Summary

Unicycive Therapeutics beats Aprea Therapeutics on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors. The company is also developing ATRN-1051 for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and APRE-DDRi for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

