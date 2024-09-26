Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $155.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Modine Manufacturing traded as high as $135.64 and last traded at $134.84, with a volume of 43804 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.69.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.33.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 34,400 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $3,775,056.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,806,730.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOD. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,382,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $1,475,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,856 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $492,000. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.64 and a 200 day moving average of $101.50. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $661.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.55 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

