Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $56.50. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Approximately 3,134,250 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,687,042 shares.The stock last traded at $55.44 and had previously closed at $55.46.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SMAR. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $56.50 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

In other Smartsheet news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 1,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $97,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,215 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,395. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $1,035,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 588,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,486,096.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 1,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $97,891.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,215 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,952,525 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 24,823 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 218.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 13,621 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,512,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,947,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.30 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $276.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

