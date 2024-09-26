Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Roth Mkm raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $8.50. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Coeur Mining traded as high as $7.64 and last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 600299 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.47.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Coeur Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDE
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coeur Mining
Coeur Mining Trading Down 0.5 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -23.97 and a beta of 1.64.
Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $222.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Coeur Mining
Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Coeur Mining
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- What is a Dividend King?
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.