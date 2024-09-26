Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Roth Mkm raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $8.50. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Coeur Mining traded as high as $7.64 and last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 600299 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.47.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Coeur Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,723,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,254,000 after acquiring an additional 424,835 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,854,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,352 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 149.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 323,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 193,912 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,087,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,445,000 after buying an additional 84,920 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 247.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 113,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 80,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -23.97 and a beta of 1.64.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $222.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

