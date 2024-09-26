Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for ATS Co.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (TSE:ATS)

ATS Co. (TSE:ATS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of ATS in a research report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Canada analyst J. Keywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for ATS’s current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for ATS’s FY2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on ATS. Cormark cut their target price on shares of ATS from C$59.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ATS from C$60.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ATS from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.71.

Shares of TSE ATS opened at C$38.50 on Wednesday. ATS has a twelve month low of C$33.47 and a twelve month high of C$60.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$38.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.35.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$689.19 million. ATS had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.30%.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

