Raymond James Weighs in on Champion Iron Limited’s Q2 2025 Earnings (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Champion Iron in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CIA. Desjardins set a C$8.25 price target on Champion Iron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

CIA opened at C$5.95 on Wednesday. Champion Iron has a 12 month low of C$4.74 and a 12 month high of C$7.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.65. The firm has a market cap of C$3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.01). Champion Iron had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of C$467.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$454.50 million.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

