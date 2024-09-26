Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Reduced by William Blair

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for AAR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 24th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.89. The consensus estimate for AAR’s current full-year earnings is $3.72 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AAR’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AIR. StockNews.com lowered AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on AAR from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

NYSE:AIR opened at $63.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.61. AAR has a twelve month low of $54.71 and a twelve month high of $76.34.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $661.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.60 million. AAR had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of AAR by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in AAR by 4.0% in the second quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AAR by 43.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of AAR by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

