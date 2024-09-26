Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PPBI. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens increased their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

PPBI stock opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 188.69 and a beta of 1.23. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $154.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.23 million. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Pacific Premier Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 192,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 43,091 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 14.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 18,779 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 30,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $720,691.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,592 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,888.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 11,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $265,748.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 123,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,014.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 30,499 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $720,691.37. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,592 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,888.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 1,015.38%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

