Reviewing Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) and enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO)

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report) and Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

enVVeno Medical has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microbot Medical has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get enVVeno Medical alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares enVVeno Medical and Microbot Medical”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio enVVeno Medical N/A N/A -$23.52 million ($1.66) -2.76 Microbot Medical N/A N/A -$10.74 million ($0.89) -0.97

Institutional and Insider Ownership

enVVeno Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Microbot Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

34.7% of enVVeno Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of Microbot Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of enVVeno Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Microbot Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for enVVeno Medical and Microbot Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score enVVeno Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Microbot Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Microbot Medical has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 713.95%. Given Microbot Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Microbot Medical is more favorable than enVVeno Medical.

Profitability

This table compares enVVeno Medical and Microbot Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets enVVeno Medical N/A -54.24% -50.69% Microbot Medical N/A -173.35% -130.38%

Summary

Microbot Medical beats enVVeno Medical on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About enVVeno Medical

(Get Free Report)

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®?, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI). Deep venous CVI occurs when valves inside of the deep veins of the leg become damaged, resulting in insufficient blood being returned to the heart. The malfunctioning vein valves cause blood to flow backwards (reflux) and pool in the lower leg, increasing the pressure within the veins of the leg (venous hypertension). In the most severe cases, CVI can lead to venous ulcers (open skin sores) that become chronic and difficult to heal. The VenoValve is implanted in the femoral vein and works as a replacement venous valve, designed to reduce reflux and venous hypertension, and to restore proper directional blood flow back to the heart. With severe deep venous CVI impacting an estimated 2.4 million people in the U.S., who have no effective treatment options, the VenoValve has received Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and is currently being evaluated in the SAVVE U.S. clinical trial.

About Microbot Medical

(Get Free Report)

Microbot Medical Inc., a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company offers LIBERTY, an endovascular robotic surgical system which allows physicians to conduct a catheter-based procedure from outside the catheterization laboratory, and avoid radiation exposure, physical strain, and the risk of cross contamination for use in cardiovascular, peripheral, and neurovascular spaces. It also provides NovaCross, an intellectual property and technology in the field of intraluminal revascularization devices with anchoring mechanism and integrated microcatheter. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with Stryker Corporation for technology co-development. Microbot Medical Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Braintree, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for enVVeno Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enVVeno Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.