Brokers Issue Forecasts for Pfizer Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Pfizer in a report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $2.81 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.82. The consensus estimate for Pfizer’s current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PFE. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, September 16th. Daiwa America raised Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $28.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $163.99 billion, a PE ratio of -482.33, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $34.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.28.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,886,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099,024 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Pfizer by 279.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,378,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,481,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378,173 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,902,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 181.6% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,670,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 248.7% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,796,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

