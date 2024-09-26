Head-To-Head Survey: ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) vs. Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECF)

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Free Report) and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Renesas Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Renesas Electronics and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renesas Electronics N/A N/A N/A ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 8.67% 7.72% 4.17%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renesas Electronics N/A N/A N/A $25.60 0.56 ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES $21.72 billion 0.04 $64.26 million $1.85 12.41

This table compares Renesas Electronics and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has higher revenue and earnings than Renesas Electronics. Renesas Electronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Renesas Electronics and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renesas Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES beats Renesas Electronics on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Renesas Electronics

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments. It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators with frequency translation, and crystal oscillator, and VersaClock programmable clocks. The company also provides buffers, haptic drivers, data compression, industrial Ethernet, IO-link line driver, memory interface, optical interconnect, photocouplers/optocouplers, power line communication, signal integrity, telecom datacom and interface, USB switches and hubs, and wireless connectivity products. In addition, it offers bus switches, first-in, first-out, memory interface, multi-port and SRAMs, non-volatile memory, and standard logic products; and AC/DC & isolated DC/DC converters, battery management, DC converters, digital power, discrete power devices, linear regulators, FET and motor drivers, multi-channel power management ICs, LED backlight drivers, solid state lighting, USB type-C, USB power delivery, and rapid charge, voltage references, and wireless power. Further, the company provides Automotive Radar Sensors, Industrial Radar Sensors, modulators and demodulators, phased array beamformers, transistor arrays, and variable gain amplifiers, as well as RF amplifiers, attenuators, mixers, switches, and synthesizers; and environmental, flow, industrial radar, optical, position, and automotive sensor products, as well as senor signal conditioners products. Additionally, it offers space and harsh environment products and wireless connectivity products. Renesas Electronics Corporation was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People’s Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments. The company provides a range of back-end assembly and testing services, including engineering test, wafer probing, and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-based and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, and testing and assembly services for LCD, OLED, and other panel display driver semiconductors. Its semiconductors are used in personal computers; office automation and consumer electronics; and communications equipment applications. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

