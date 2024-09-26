Comparing Mirage Energy (OTCMKTS:MRGE) and Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF)

Mirage Energy (OTCMKTS:MRGE – Get Free Report) and Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Mirage Energy and Gibson Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Mirage Energy alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirage Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Gibson Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirage Energy N/A N/A N/A $0.16 0.06 Gibson Energy $8.16 billion 0.33 $158.69 million $0.78 21.42

This table compares Mirage Energy and Gibson Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gibson Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Mirage Energy. Mirage Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gibson Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mirage Energy and Gibson Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirage Energy N/A N/A N/A Gibson Energy 1.41% 20.55% 3.81%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.3% of Mirage Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Gibson Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 29.6% of Mirage Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gibson Energy beats Mirage Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mirage Energy

(Get Free Report)

Mirage Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, focuses on developing an integrated pipeline and natural gas storage facility in Mexico and the United States. The company was formerly known as Bridgewater Platforms Inc. and changed its name to Mirage Energy Corporation in November 2016. Mirage Energy Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

About Gibson Energy

(Get Free Report)

Gibson Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals. The Marketing segment purchases, sells, stores, and optimizes hydrocarbon products, including crude oil, natural gas liquids, road asphalt, roofing flux, frac oils, light and heavy straight run distillates, vacuum gas oil, and an oil-based mud product. It serves producers, refiners, marketers, and integrated companies, as well as exploration and production companies. The company was formerly known as Gibson Energy Holdings ULC and changed its name to Gibson Energy Inc. in April 2011. Gibson Energy Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Mirage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.