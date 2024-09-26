Financial Analysis: AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC) & Dominion Energy (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) and AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Dominion Energy and AltC Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dominion Energy 0 8 2 0 2.20 AltC Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dominion Energy presently has a consensus price target of $54.50, suggesting a potential downside of 4.74%. Given Dominion Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Dominion Energy is more favorable than AltC Acquisition.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dominion Energy $14.39 billion 3.33 $1.99 billion $1.94 29.49 AltC Acquisition N/A N/A $11.87 million N/A N/A

This table compares Dominion Energy and AltC Acquisition”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Dominion Energy has higher revenue and earnings than AltC Acquisition.

Risk and Volatility

Dominion Energy has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AltC Acquisition has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dominion Energy and AltC Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dominion Energy 11.63% 7.69% 1.91% AltC Acquisition N/A -85.44% 2.50%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.0% of Dominion Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of AltC Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Dominion Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of AltC Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dominion Energy beats AltC Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc. produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. The Dominion Energy South Carolina segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 0.8 million customers in the central, southern, and southwestern portions of South Carolina; and distributes natural gas to approximately 0.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in South Carolina. The Contracted Energy segment is involved in the nonregulated long-term contracted renewable electric generation and renewable natural gas facility. As of December 31, 2023, the company's portfolio of assets included approximately 29.5 gigawatt of electric generating capacity; 10,600 miles of electric transmission lines; 79,300 miles of electric distribution lines; and 94,800 miles of gas distribution mains and related service facilities. The company was formerly known as Dominion Resources, Inc. Dominion Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About AltC Acquisition

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp. in February 2021. AltC Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

