Head to Head Review: Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen (OTCMKTS:PWZYF) & United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS)

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) and Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen (OTCMKTS:PWZYF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares United Fire Group and Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Fire Group 3.17% 5.23% 1.16% Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.7% of United Fire Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of United Fire Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Fire Group $1.16 billion 0.45 -$29.70 million ($0.69) -29.87 Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen N/A N/A N/A C$35.81 0.34

This table compares United Fire Group and Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen has lower revenue, but higher earnings than United Fire Group. United Fire Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for United Fire Group and Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Fire Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen 0 0 0 0 N/A

United Fire Group presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.81%. Given United Fire Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe United Fire Group is more favorable than Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen.

Summary

United Fire Group beats Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers’ compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products. The company sells its products through a network of independent agencies. United Fire Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

About Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen

POWSZECHNY Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Poland, the Baltic States, and Ukraine. It operates through Corporate Insurance, Mass Insurance, Group and Individually Continued Life Insurance, Individual Life Insurance, Investments, Pension Insurance, Banking, Baltic States, Ukraine, Investment Contracts, and Other segments. The company offers motor, property, casualty, agricultural, fire, and third-party liability insurance, as well as health, accident, and life insurance. It also provides banking, factoring, medical, hospital, physical therapy, asset management, assistance, leasing, IT, call center, brokerage, and spa services; manages pension and mutual funds; and offers financial and accounting services. In addition, the company is involved in buying, operating, renting, and selling real estate properties; investment activity; and consulting and training, and other monetary intermediation businesses. Further, it engages in the production and sale of radiators and sanitary fittings, bathroom accessories, and fittings; and auxiliary activity associated with insurance and pension funds. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA was founded in 1803 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

