Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) versus EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Critical Review

Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Free Report) and EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.9% of EOG Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of EOG Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Hong Kong and China Gas has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EOG Resources has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hong Kong and China Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A EOG Resources 0 13 7 1 2.43

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hong Kong and China Gas and EOG Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

EOG Resources has a consensus price target of $142.89, indicating a potential upside of 14.71%. Given EOG Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EOG Resources is more favorable than Hong Kong and China Gas.

Profitability

This table compares Hong Kong and China Gas and EOG Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hong Kong and China Gas N/A N/A N/A EOG Resources 30.33% 25.42% 16.27%

Dividends

Hong Kong and China Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. EOG Resources pays an annual dividend of $3.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. EOG Resources pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hong Kong and China Gas and EOG Resources”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hong Kong and China Gas $7.28 billion 1.97 $788.99 million N/A N/A EOG Resources $24.19 billion 2.93 $7.59 billion $12.66 9.84

EOG Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Hong Kong and China Gas.

Summary

EOG Resources beats Hong Kong and China Gas on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hong Kong and China Gas

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas, water supply and energy services in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of smart energy, piped city-gas, upstream and midstream projects, water supply and wastewater treatment, urban waste resource utilization, and natural gas filling stations, as well as new energy exploration and utilization activities. The company develops new energy projects that are low in emissions and pollution, which includes clean coal chemical business, liquefaction of methane, etc., as well as supplies town gas. It also provides network connectivity, data center, and ICT services, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction services. In addition, the company offers consultancy and engineering contractor services, including utilities installation, infrastructure construction, and civil and building services engineering for public and private projects; and designs and manufactures gas meters and metering systems. Further, it is involved in water supply, and domestic sewage and industrial wastewater treatment activities. Additionally, the company manufactures polyethylene piping and fittings; as well as engages in the software development, solution implementation, and systems integration activities. The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in North Point, Hong Kong.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

