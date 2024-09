MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) & EuroSite Power (OTCMKTS:EUSP) Financial Review

EuroSite Power (OTCMKTS:EUSP – Get Free Report) and MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares EuroSite Power and MGE Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EuroSite Power 5.05% 3.68% 3.20% MGE Energy 17.45% 10.04% 4.33%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EuroSite Power and MGE Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EuroSite Power $7.56 million 0.66 $470,000.00 N/A N/A MGE Energy $662.23 million 4.94 $117.70 million $3.32 27.27

Risk & Volatility

MGE Energy has higher revenue and earnings than EuroSite Power.

EuroSite Power has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGE Energy has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.6% of MGE Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of MGE Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for EuroSite Power and MGE Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EuroSite Power 0 0 0 0 N/A MGE Energy 1 0 0 0 1.00

MGE Energy has a consensus price target of $74.00, suggesting a potential downside of 18.25%. Given MGE Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MGE Energy is more favorable than EuroSite Power.

Summary

MGE Energy beats EuroSite Power on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EuroSite Power

EuroSite Power Inc., owns, operates, and distributes on-site energy systems in the United Kingdom and Europe. Its energy systems produces and supplies electricity, heat, hot water, and cooling solutions to commercial and industrial customers, such as healthcare facilities, hotels, multi-family hotels, multi-family residential buildings, leisure centers, industrial buildings, and schools and colleges. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, gas-fired, and renewable energy sources. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated 835 miles of overhead electric distribution lines; 1,330 miles of underground electric distribution cables; 49 substations with an installed capacity of 1.2 million kVA; and gas facilities, including 3,066 miles of distribution mains, as well as supplied electric service to approximately 163,000 customers. MGE Energy, Inc. founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

