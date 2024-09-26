Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) & Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Head to Head Review

Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF – Get Free Report) and Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sixt and Global Ship Lease, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sixt 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Ship Lease 0 0 2 0 3.00

Global Ship Lease has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.95%. Given Global Ship Lease’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Global Ship Lease is more favorable than Sixt.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sixt N/A N/A N/A $2.37 29.65 Global Ship Lease $701.94 million 1.29 $304.50 million $8.85 2.90

This table compares Sixt and Global Ship Lease”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Global Ship Lease has higher revenue and earnings than Sixt. Global Ship Lease is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sixt, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.1% of Global Ship Lease shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Global Ship Lease shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sixt and Global Ship Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sixt N/A N/A N/A Global Ship Lease 46.90% 28.92% 16.26%

Summary

Global Ship Lease beats Sixt on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services through corporate and franchise station network for private and business customers worldwide. It offers its products through SIXT app, which comprises SIXT rent, a car rental service; SIXT van & truck for commercial vehicle rental; SIXT share, a car sharing service, as well as offers micro-mobility services through e-scooters, e-mopeds, and e-bikes; SIXT+ for car subscriptions/long-term rentals; and SIXT ride, which includes transfer services, chauffeur services, and event transport services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany. Sixt SE is a subsidiary of Erich Sixt Vermögensverwaltung GmbH.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Athens, Greece.

