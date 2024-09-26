FY2024 EPS Estimates for VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) Decreased by Analyst

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for VinFast Auto in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.17) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.89). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for VinFast Auto’s current full-year earnings is ($0.93) per share.

Get VinFast Auto alerts:

VinFast Auto Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of VFS stock opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average is $4.04. VinFast Auto has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $13.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto ( NASDAQ:VFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $357.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.76 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in VinFast Auto during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in VinFast Auto by 18.7% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 153,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 24,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in VinFast Auto in the first quarter worth $87,000.

About VinFast Auto

(Get Free Report)

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VinFast Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VinFast Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.