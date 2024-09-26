First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Foundation in a report released on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Foundation’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FFWM. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of First Foundation in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded First Foundation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens increased their target price on First Foundation from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

First Foundation Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. First Foundation has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $11.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $415.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.33.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. First Foundation had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $164.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Foundation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in First Foundation during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in First Foundation during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in First Foundation during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in First Foundation during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in First Foundation by 8.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

