Zacks Research Comments on Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s Q2 2026 Earnings (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs’ current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.56.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 1.5 %

CLF stock opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average is $16.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.97.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Cleveland-Cliffs

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.7% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,815 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth $1,010,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 355,171 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 118,761 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 33,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.8% in the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,504 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 12,908 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.