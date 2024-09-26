Wedbush Comments on BOK Financial Co.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of BOK Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $8.80 for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BOK Financial’s current full-year earnings is $7.78 per share.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $871.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.43 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 13.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Hovde Group lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.10.

BOK Financial Price Performance

BOKF stock opened at $102.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $62.42 and a 52-week high of $108.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOK Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 6.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,176,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,405,000 after buying an additional 125,950 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 711,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,170,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 4,370,260.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 218,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,025,000 after purchasing an additional 218,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 11.7% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 126,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,567,000 after purchasing an additional 13,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.07%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

