Q2 2026 Earnings Estimate for Autoliv, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Autoliv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the auto parts company will earn $3.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.93. The consensus estimate for Autoliv’s current full-year earnings is $8.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Autoliv’s FY2026 earnings at $11.90 EPS.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Autoliv from $145.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Hsbc Global Res raised Autoliv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Autoliv from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Autoliv in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.71.

Autoliv Stock Down 3.4 %

ALV stock opened at $89.98 on Wednesday. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $89.37 and a twelve month high of $129.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.93 and a 200 day moving average of $110.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autoliv

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Autoliv by 96.3% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 28,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 14,074 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 427,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,058,000 after acquiring an additional 117,060 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Autoliv during the first quarter valued at about $1,431,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Autoliv during the first quarter valued at about $808,000. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Autoliv by 20.5% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,362,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $252,715,000 after acquiring an additional 402,426 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

