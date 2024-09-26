Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Foran Mining Corp.’s FY2026 Earnings (TSE:FOM)

Foran Mining Corp. (TSE:FOM – Free Report) – Analysts at Stifel Canada boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Foran Mining in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Canada analyst C. Mcgill now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Foran Mining’s FY2027 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Foran Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Cormark raised Foran Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Shares of TSE:FOM opened at C$4.14 on Wednesday. Foran Mining has a 52-week low of C$3.39 and a 52-week high of C$4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.00 and a beta of 3.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.78.

