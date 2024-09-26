Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for HomeStreet, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for HomeStreet in a report released on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the year. The consensus estimate for HomeStreet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.87) per share.

HMST has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HomeStreet in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on HomeStreet from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HomeStreet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

HomeStreet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.37. HomeStreet has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.79.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $114.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 million. HomeStreet had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 3.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeStreet

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 16.2% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in HomeStreet in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in HomeStreet by 23.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in HomeStreet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at HomeStreet

In other news, Director Paulette Lemon sold 2,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $37,431.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares in the company, valued at $263,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

See Also

