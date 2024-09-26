Research Analysts Set Expectations for Columbia Banking System, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Columbia Banking System’s current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $472.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.01 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

COLB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.64. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $28.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.40 and its 200 day moving average is $21.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 85.1% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 144.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 111.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 23,158.8% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

