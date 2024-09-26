Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Receives $92.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $197,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 7,001.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 667,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 658,303 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 26.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,929,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,338,000 after buying an additional 405,847 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,588,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Aflac by 196.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 484,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,945,000 after acquiring an additional 320,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,807,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,319,000 after acquiring an additional 285,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $109.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.52 and its 200 day moving average is $92.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Aflac has a 1-year low of $74.89 and a 1-year high of $111.14.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

