United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Receives $149.68 Average PT from Brokerages

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.68.

Several research firms have issued reports on UPS. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 74,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,635,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $131.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.51 and a 200-day moving average of $138.84. The company has a market capitalization of $112.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $123.12 and a 1 year high of $163.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

