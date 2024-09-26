Brokerages Set The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Price Target at $33.00

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

IPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IPG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 73.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 652.2% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

IPG opened at $30.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.10. Interpublic Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average of $30.93.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.98%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.