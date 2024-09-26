Brokerages Set Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) PT at $63.53

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.53.

EAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Brinker International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James cut Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Brinker International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Brinker International stock opened at $76.09 on Monday. Brinker International has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $79.85. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.77 and a 200-day moving average of $62.40.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 274.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Brinker International will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 231.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,583,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,046 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Brinker International by 13,850.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,057,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,836 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth $12,853,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 31.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,228,000 after buying an additional 227,047 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 1,686.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 192,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after buying an additional 182,172 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

