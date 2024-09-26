Brokerages Set CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Target Price at $1.75

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COMM shares. Northland Securities upped their price objective on CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CommScope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

COMM opened at $6.36 on Monday. CommScope has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -0.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average is $2.10.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 31.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CommScope will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 357.9% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 23,953 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 18,722 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 5,083.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 25,212 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CommScope by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC bought a new position in CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Fore Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 36.5% in the second quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 74,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

