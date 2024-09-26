Brokerages Set Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Target Price at $116.14

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.14.

RHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Shares of RHP opened at $110.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.66. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $122.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.10%.

In related news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $96,588.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,148 shares in the company, valued at $337,843.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 8,077 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.78 per share, for a total transaction of $789,769.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 827,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,885,571.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $96,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,843.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RHP. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 347.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8,450.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

