Analysts Set Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) PT at $113.95

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.57.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $168.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DG

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

In other news, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $174,186.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,187.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Dollar General news, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $174,186.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,187.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $208,957.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,819.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 85.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,683,000 after buying an additional 26,813 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 278.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after acquiring an additional 47,534 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360,413 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 191,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,932,000 after purchasing an additional 18,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $9,587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.8 %

Dollar General stock opened at $84.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.67. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $168.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar General will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

About Dollar General

(Get Free Report

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.