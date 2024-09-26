Brokerages Set AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Target Price at $11.00

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on AvidXchange from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on AvidXchange from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDX opened at $8.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average is $10.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.93 and a beta of 1.01. AvidXchange has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $13.56.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.13 million. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AvidXchange will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other AvidXchange news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 47,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $383,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 413,687 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 47,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $383,194.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 413,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan Stahl sold 7,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $61,958.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 377,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,253.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,959 shares of company stock worth $1,279,321 over the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the 1st quarter worth $23,800,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,515,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,510 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP raised its holdings in AvidXchange by 872.9% in the 1st quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 1,581,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,799,000 after buying an additional 1,419,099 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AvidXchange by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,785,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,512,000 after buying an additional 1,237,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AvidXchange by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,864,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,885,000 after buying an additional 587,692 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

