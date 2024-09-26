Analysts Set Informa plc (LON:INF) PT at GBX 900.50

Shares of Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 900.50 ($12.06).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 975 ($13.06) to GBX 1,010 ($13.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of LON INF opened at GBX 834.60 ($11.18) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,628.70, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. Informa has a 52-week low of GBX 684 ($9.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 886 ($11.86). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 836.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 832.49.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. Informa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,260.87%.

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

