Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Receives $20.11 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.11.

PAGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Plains GP to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th.

NYSE:PAGP opened at $19.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average is $18.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.53. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $20.10.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.11). Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is 144.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains GP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Plains GP by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Plains GP by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,889,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,089,000 after buying an additional 370,857 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Plains GP by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 12,382 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,232,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,653,000 after acquiring an additional 391,773 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 375,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

