Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Receives $582.31 Consensus PT from Analysts

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $582.31.

TYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Tyler Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $627.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $456.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TYL

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.49, for a total transaction of $3,603,062.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,236,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $2,954,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,323,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.49, for a total transaction of $3,603,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,236,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,375 shares of company stock worth $17,049,739. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at $251,390,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,493,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 532,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,501,000 after purchasing an additional 70,801 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 107,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,799,000 after purchasing an additional 69,189 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 424,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,622,000 after purchasing an additional 65,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $580.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $574.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $501.46. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $361.16 and a 1 year high of $598.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $540.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.01 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.