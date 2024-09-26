Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Trading Down 5.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.2% on Wednesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $8.15 to $7.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Kosmos Energy traded as low as $3.99 and last traded at $3.99. 3,976,678 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 6,574,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho started coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.47.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 71,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 218,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 27.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,462,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.42.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $450.94 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 40.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

