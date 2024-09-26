Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Stock Price Down 0.9% After Insider Selling

Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $38.96 and last traded at $39.11. Approximately 4,918,038 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 39,251,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.45.

Specifically, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 4,941,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $197,359,635.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 820,719,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,779,519,695.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 11,422,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $465,811,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 835,908,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,088,345,979.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 3,966,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $156,981,325.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 854,214,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,809,803,102.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Cfra reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.22.

Bank of America Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $304.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 402.2% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 839.0% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

