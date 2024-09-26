MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Receives $53.93 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.93.

Several research firms recently commented on MGM. JMP Securities cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

MGM opened at $37.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.22. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $33.44 and a 12-month high of $48.24.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.20. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul J. Salem bought 147,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,985,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,702,500 shares in the company, valued at $57,544,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 121,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $4,443,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,738,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,716,912.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 147,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.80 per share, with a total value of $4,985,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,702,500 shares in the company, valued at $57,544,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 216,400 shares of company stock worth $7,312,197 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 36.0% in the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

