89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Receives $30.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.14.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETNB. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on 89bio from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on 89bio from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

89bio stock opened at $7.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.06. The stock has a market cap of $729.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.92 and a quick ratio of 13.92. 89bio has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $16.63.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that 89bio will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of 89bio by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 38,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 19,730 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at $62,317,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of 89bio by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,761,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,672,000 after purchasing an additional 449,262 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter worth $1,564,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio in the first quarter valued at $1,208,000.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

