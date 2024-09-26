Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from C$44.00 to C$54.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Gildan Activewear traded as high as C$63.68 and last traded at C$63.18, with a volume of 101899 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$63.09.

GIL has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Gildan Activewear to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.00.

In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer Rhodri Harries sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.20, for a total transaction of C$1,989,000.00. In other news, Director Michener Chandlee purchased 1,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$40.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,856.60. Also, Senior Officer Rhodri Harries sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.20, for a total value of C$1,989,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,620 shares of company stock worth $4,870,471. 2.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$58.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$52.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.52. The stock has a market cap of C$10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.65.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.02. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.17 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 4.5684287 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 33.84%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

