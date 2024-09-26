Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Stock Price Down 0.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday after Evercore ISI downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to an inline rating. Evercore ISI now has a $247.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $254.00. Union Pacific traded as low as $247.16 and last traded at $247.41. Approximately 352,911 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,278,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $248.96.

Several other brokerages have also commented on UNP. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.11.

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $754,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 51.15%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

