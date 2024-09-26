Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Stock Price Down 5.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) traded down 5.9% on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $155.00 to $130.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Weatherford International traded as low as $88.77 and last traded at $88.89. 425,289 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 879,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.46.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Weatherford International from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Weatherford International from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Weatherford International

In other Weatherford International news, EVP David John Reed sold 6,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $639,397.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Weatherford International by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 539.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.81 and its 200 day moving average is $114.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.08). Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Weatherford International’s payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

