Analysts Set Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) PT at $40.00

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Monday, July 8th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Malibu Boats from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Malibu Boats Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $37.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.40 and its 200 day moving average is $36.67. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $56.03. The stock has a market cap of $752.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Malibu Boats had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $158.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Malibu Boats

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

