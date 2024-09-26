Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $72.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals traded as high as $64.48 and last traded at $64.23, with a volume of 1152618 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.47.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.50 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.63.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 21,403,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,743,000 after purchasing an additional 292,968 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,984,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,621,000 after acquiring an additional 197,426 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,770,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,392,000 after acquiring an additional 272,918 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,646,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,235,000 after acquiring an additional 550,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,309,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,307 shares during the period. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 49.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.18.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.54 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 8.54%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.69%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

