Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Trading Up 0.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.6% during trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $390.00 to $430.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Arista Networks traded as high as $388.51 and last traded at $387.52. Approximately 231,724 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,297,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $385.07.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ANET. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Erste Group Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.25.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.00, for a total value of $8,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,595,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,700,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 624 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.71, for a total value of $221,339.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.00, for a total value of $8,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,595,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,700,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 82,361 shares of company stock valued at $29,349,123 in the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $881,848,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $521,767,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,946,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,040 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 97.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,794,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $628,966,000 after buying an additional 884,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4,160.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 515,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,743,000 after acquiring an additional 503,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $121.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.06, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $342.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.42.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

